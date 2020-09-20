In the UFC Vegas 11 main event, Colby Covington dominated the former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley before stopping ‘The Chosen One’ in the fifth and final round. Before that, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Niko Price went to war for three-round and the judges were unable to split them – the fight was scored a majority draw.

Join Jordan Ellis and Ryan Galloway as they recap these fights and many more from UFC Vegas 11 in the latest episode of the LowKickMMA podcast. You can watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://shorturl.at/JTVX9