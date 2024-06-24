Ikram Aliskerov issues statement after KO loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘No excuses’

Ikram Aliskerov says he has no regrets about stepping up on short notice to face Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia.

Aliskerov stepped up on just over a week’s notice to face Whittaker after he was supposed to fight Antonio Trocoli at UFC Vegas 95 the week prior. But, after Khamzat Chimaev was forced out of the bout, Aliskerov jumped at the chance to fight the former champ.

However, Ikram Aliskerov suffered a first-round knockout loss to Robert Whittaker. Although Aliskerov suffered a rather one-sided loss, he issued a statement saying he has no regrets over his decision.

“Alhamdulilla, no excuses. I don’t regret anything. It was a big experience against one of the best in the sport. I’m young, I’ll work on my mistakes , learn and get back into business soon. Thank to everyone for support messages,” Aliskerov wrote on X.

Although Aliskerov did lose, as he says he stepped up on short notice to fight one of the best middleweights in the world in Whittaker, which was a good experience for him.

As well, this was only Aliskerov’s third fight in the UFC, so he still has plenty of time to work his way back up the middleweight ranks.

Dana White said no one wanted to fight Ikram Aliskerov before UFC Saudi Arabia

Before taking the fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia, Ikram Aliskerov was 2-0 in the UFC with two first-round knockout wins.

Given how dominant Aliskerov was looking, UFC CEO Dana White said no one wanted to fight him except for Whittaker who had no issue taking the fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.

“This guy would’ve been the co-main event last weekend. He had a full camp. He came in. Khamzat (Chimaev) calls this guy one of the toughest fights he’s ever had and Whittaker made it look easy tonight. He looked like a stud,” White said after UFC Saudi Arabia, via MMAJunkie.

With the loss to Whittaker, Aliskerov is now 15-2 as a pro and is 2-1 in the UFC.