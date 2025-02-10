Khamzat Chimaev warns Islam Makhachev against middleweight move: ‘I’m the king here’

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev may yet to have even fought for divisional spoils in his Octagon tenure, however, that has not stopped the Chechen from branding himself the “king” at 185lbs — in a warning shot to current lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev about a divisional leap.

Chimaev, the current number three ranked contender, has been tipped to compete for gold in his return to action later this year, off the back of Dricus du Plessis’ successful title defense over Sean Strickland in their championship rematch at UFC 312 over the course of last weekend.

Himself sidelined since last October, Chechen-born contender, Chimaev most recently improved to 14-0 with a stunning first round face crank submission win over former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker in his most high-profile promotional win to boot.

However, following his own title fight success against Renato Moicano at UFC 311 last month, pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev has set sights on gold as high as the welterweight limit and even higher at middleweight.

Khamzat Chimaev warns Islam Makhachev against middleweight move

Backed to take the title from Pretoria native, du Plessis if they ever share the Octagon, Makhachev has been warned about a climb to 185lbs by compatriot, Chimaev — who claimed he is the “king” at middleweight, at least for the time being in his opinion.

“If he (Islam Makhachev) wants to [fight Dricus du Plessis], let him do it,” Khamzat Chimaev told Red Corner MMA. “If it’s du Plessis or not, Islam can fight anyone. It’s just about his capabilities. I can fight anyone I want, as well.

“If Islam get’s his shot [at the middleweight title], let him fight for it,” Khamzat Chimaev continued. “If not, what can I say? I don’t think they [the UFC] will let him jump two weight divisions. He’d better fight at 170 [pounds], this is my opinion. As for 185 [pounds], I’m the king here for now.”