Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev appears to have offered his defense and support to former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones claiming that the masses are “with” the Rochester native – whom he described as a “legend”.

Khamzat Chimaev, who boasts a perfect 10-0 professional record, is currently sat at #10 in the official welterweight rankings, having most recently defeating Li Jingliang with a one-sided first round rear-naked choke in Abu Dhabi, UAE back in October at UFC 267.

Khamzat Chimaev has secured four UFC victories — landing four straight finishes to boot

For Jones, the New Yorker has been out of action since February 2020 where he headlined UFC 247 in a successful title knockback against Dominick Reyes, albeit with a close judging victory.

Officially vacating his light heavyweight crown in August of that year – Jones announced his intentions to move to the promotion’s heavyweight limit and immediately challenge for promotional gold in a bid to become a two-division champion.

However, Jones has yet to feature in over two years, amid constant speculation linking him to a title fight against current undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

And this week, Jones landed in many headlines once again, with footage of his September 25., last, arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada – following his induction to the UFC Hall of Fame surfaced across social media.

In the almost five-minute video, Jones, who is placed in handcuffs on the grounds of The Mirage in ‘Sin City’ – accused arresting officers from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department of racially profiling him, as well as hurling numerous expletives and insults toward them – before headbutting the hood of a police cruiser.

Jones also revealed that his longtime fiancé, Jesse Moses had separated from him two months ago, and urged his “haters” to “toast” and celebrate, before claiming that he had hoped footage of his most recent arrest had been lost.

Appearing to voice his support for Jones on his Twitter account, Khamzat Chimaev tweeted, “We are with you @JonnyBones (Jon Jones) (gold medal emoji).

We are with you legend @JonnyBones 🥇 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 26, 2022

Despite Chimaev’s defense of the Albuquerque resident, many on the platform ordered the Chechnya native to not include them in their sentiment.

