Khamzat Chimaev ranks fighters from 1-10, labels Robert Whittaker, Leon Edwards easy matchups

ByRoss Markey
Booked to make his return to action at the end of next month, Khamzat Chimaev appears more than confident of toppling incoming foe, Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 — labelling him and ex-welterweight titleholder, Leon Edwards the more easy matchups available to him currently.

Chimaev, who currently dons the number twelve rank in the official middleweight ranks, most recently improved to 13-0 back in October of last year, landing a controversial majority decision win over former welterweight titleholder and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman.

And pulled from a June return against the above-mentioned, Whittaker at UFC Fight Night Riyadh earlier this summer, Chimaev was forced from the pairing amid a reported “violent” illness, with former-foe, Ikram Aliskerov replacing him on short-notice.

Khamzat Chimaev lists Robert Whittaker, Leon Edwards as easy fights for him

Slated to return at the end of next month in the co-main event of UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Chimaev has listed a few fighters whom he ranks from 1-10 in terms of difficulty for him to defeat — including incoming opponent, Whittaker, long-time rival, Leon Edwards, and current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

“Khamzat Chimaev rates fighters from 1-10,” Championship Rounds posted on X. “1 being an easy fight and 10 being a difficult fight.

Sean Strickland = 5

Israel Adesanya = 5 to 6

Robert Whittaker = 3 to 4

Leon Edwards = 2 to 3

Shavkat Rakhmonov = 5

Jon Jones = 9″

Hoping to secure a title fight with defending middleweight kingpin, Dricus du Plessis in the future with a victory against ex-champion, Whittaker, AllStars MMA staple, Chimaev recently traded barbs with the South African maestro on social media this month — ahead of a potential showdown for the middleweight championship in the near future.

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

