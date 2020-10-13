Nate Diaz was certainly active on social media on Tuesday.

The Stockton native took to Twitter to hit out at Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier over their potential rematch. The UFC’s offer for a fight has been accepted by both fighters, however, McGregor will only fight Poirier on the condition that it takes place before the end of the year.

But as far as Diaz is concerned, the duo are just play fighting.

“Let’s don’t get it twisted I already smoked these 2 now they play fighting …”

Diaz would tweet again soon after.

“165 Lbs 👊🏼”

Diaz was notably set to fight Poirier at UFC 230 back in November 2018 only for the latter to pull out through injury. Before that was the case, they were both campaigning for the fight to be for a 165-pound title.

In the end, it was to no avail as Poirier got injured with Diaz later hitting out at him for not making it to war. Things have been a bit hostile between the pair since as “The Diamond” would respond to Diaz soon after.

“I’ll whip you there too”

Diaz, though, was not referring to him and seemingly took a shot at Jorge Masvidal as well in his response.

“The offer wasn’t for you dumbass Real fighters only You already lost And you and your teammate are both fighting your friends Fake ass fighters”

It’s possible Diaz is referring to Masvidal being Poirier’s American Top Team teammate with the friend he is fighting being Colby Covington. No fight is booked between Masvidal and Covington as of yet but many believe it is the fight to make.

As for Poirier fighting his friend, Diaz could be referring to McGregor as the pair have been very friendly with each other since proposing a rematch recently.

Whatever the case may be, it looks like Diaz is ready to compete again.

What do you make of Diaz’s tweets?