Khamzat Chimaev vows to settle grudge fight with Robert Whittaker: ‘I’ll get revenge for everybody’

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev still has plans to take on former champion, Robert Whittaker following their failed matchup last month – claiming he will avenge former-foe, Ikram Aliskerov and gain “revenge” on the former titleholder.

Chimaev, the current number eleven rated middleweight contender, has been out of action since October of last year, turning in his thirteenth straight win in a controversial majority decision win over former welterweight gold holder, Kamaru Usman.

And slated to return last month in the main event of UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, Chimaev was forced from the pairing with Whittaker due to a “violent” illness, with former opponent, Aliskerov replacing him on short-notice.

Dispatching Russian congtender, Aliskerov in a one-sided first round knockout win, Whittaker has since welcomed the chance to take on undefeated Chechen star, Chimaev in the future – who is targeting a comeback in October at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.

Khamzat Chimaev vows to fight Robert Whittaker soon

Staking his claim for a title fight in his immediate return to action, Chimaev has also vowed to “avenge” Aliskerov’s defeat in the form of a reworked pairing against Whittaker in the future.

“Most likely [I will fight at UFC 308] in October in Abu Dhabi,” Khamzat Chimaev told MatchTV during a recent interview. “The opponent is not yet known, but I would like to fight for the title. I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt. Dana White constantly says different things, but we are negotiating.”

“I know him [Ikram Aliskerov] very well, he’s a decent guy from a neighboring region, he’s our brother,” Khamzat Chimaev said. “We fought five years ago and our competitiveness is behind us now. I thought heas going to beat him (Robert Whittaker) but it didn’t work out. I will fight Whittaker eventually, then I’ll get revenge for everybody.”

