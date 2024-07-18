Khamzat Chimaev told to forget calling for title fight in UFC 308 return: ‘That’s actually crazy’

Undefeated middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has been urged to forget about hs calls for a title fight in his return to the Octagon at UFC 308 later this year, with former two-division champion, Daniel Cormier labelling the Chechen “crazy”.

Chimaev, the current number eleven ranked challenger at the middleweight limit, has been sidelined since October of last year, most recently improving to 13-0 in a controversial majority decision win over former welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman.

Missing out on a return last month as he battled an apparent “violent” illness, Chimaev was forced to withdraw from a main event fight with former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia.

And vowing to avenge former opponent, Ikram Aliskerov and land a victory over the above-mentioned Whittaker in the near future, Chimaev received flak online after he staked his claim for a shot at the middleweight title in his immediate return – currently targeted for UFC 308 in October.

Khamzat Chimaev urged to forget about title fight calls

Urging to hold his proverbial horses by UFC color-commenator, Cormier, Chimaev has been urged to rebook a fight against Auckland-born favorite, Whittaker first and foremost and forget about a title charge.

“He’s (Khamzat Chimaev) one of the brighter young stars in the UFC, we all know that,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “But now he’s saying he wants to fight for the belt. Guys, that’s where Khamzat loses me, if I’m being completely honest. His asking for a title fight in October is actually crazy.”

“Asking for a title fight isn’t crazy – asking for a title fight in October is crazy,” Cormier explained. “Dricus du Plessis fought in January, they offered him a fight at UFC 300 for more money, but he couldn’t do it because he was injured. How in the world do we expect him to fight in August, and then fight again in October? It’s just not happening.”

