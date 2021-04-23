Khamzat Chimaev isn’t concerned about what weight class he fights at when he returns from his COVID-19 induced layoff.

The undefeated Swedish prospect burst onto the scene in 2020 and quickly picked up three impressive wins, in two different weight classes.

Chimaev was being pushed by the UFC who booked him against #3 ranked welterweight, Leon Edwards.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old contracted COVID-19 and suffered with the long-term impacts of the virus, meaning that fight was scrapped.

Chimaev’s symptoms became exacerbated by the fact he continued to train despite being advised by doctors to avoid strenuous exercise.

Now back to full health, Chimaev has been talking up his return to the Octagon which he hopes will take place in August.

“To me it doesn’t matter,” Chimaev told ESPN. “Two weight classes waiting for me, [185] or [170], I can go fight [205 pounds]. I did sparring with the guys who are, like top-10 at [205 pounds]. I don’t want to say the names for these guys, but the guys know when they did spar with me what’s happening there.

Chimaev believes he is capable of beating the UFC champions at middleweight and light-heavyweight.

“I can beat Blachowicz too. Israel [Adesanya] too, he lose with, like, wrestling against Blachowicz. Blachowicz is not a wrestler. I don’t know people, how they think about it. Of course, I didn’t fight for a long time, I don’t have so many fights, but I know who I am. I just have to show it. Now I’m back. Give me somebody, doesn’t matter. For me, it doesn’t matter. I’ll fight with everybody. When I’m healthy, I’ll fight anybody, everybody. It doesn’t matter, Brock Lesnar.”

The youngster is being advised to fight at welterweight in his return bout but insists weight is not an issue he considers when it comes to fighting.

“My manager, I told him, my coach, my team, they told me [170 pounds] would be good for you, I’d be back,” Chimaev said. “If they say like this, I say okay, it doesn’t matter. If they want, I’ll go to heavyweight also.

“Really, I don’t like to show I’m a tough guy, blah blah blah, but for me it doesn’t matter. Fight is fight. If you fight with somebody 200 kilos outside, ‘Oh, let’s fight,’ what are you going to say? He’s fighting with you. You say, ‘No, you’re not my weight class?’ You have to fight.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev can become a champion in more than one weight class?