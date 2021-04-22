Khamzat Chimaev has vowed to prove he is the greatest MMA fighter of all time when he returns from his COVID-19 induced lay off.

The undefeated Swedish prospect burst onto the scene in 2020 and quickly picked up three impressive wins inside the Octagon.

Chimaev was being pushed by the UFC who booked him against #3 ranked welterweight, Leon Edwards.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old contracted COVID-19 and suffered with the long-term impacts of the virus, meaning that fight was scrapped.

Chimaev’s symptoms became exacerbated by the fact he continued to train despite being advised by doctors to avoid strenuous exercise.

“When I go to sparring, I told [manager Ali Abdelaziz], ‘I’m only going to do pads,’ but this was lying,” Chimaev said during an interview with ESPN. “I jumped in grappling sparring, did three rounds. Feel bad in my chest, I said, ‘Coach, I go out.’ I go home and start to [cough] blood. I was never scared about my life. I’m scared about what my mom is going to do after I die. My mom, my brothers — I was thinking, ‘What are they gonna do after I die?’ I start with this MMA s— because of my family. I want to make some good life with them.”

Chimaev is now on the mend after undergoing surgery on his lungs.

The 9-0 fighter is hoping to return to the Octagon for his fourth UFC fight in August and proves his doubters wrong.

“I only did [three fights in the UFC]. I didn’t show who I am. People still talk, ‘Ah, he beat bulls— guys.’ That makes me [feel] inside somewhere — now I have to show these … people who I am and smash everybody, take my belt.” Chimaev claimed. “I am MMA Mike Tyson. MMA Muhammad Ali. I’m going to show everybody.”

How far do you think Khamzat Chimaev will go in the UFC?