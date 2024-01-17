Khamzat Chimaev Drops Huge Hint That He Will Fight at UFC 300 on April 13

Hours after Dana White made a major announcement regarding UFC 300, undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev hinted that his next appearance could very well be at the massive milestone event.

With UFC 300 a few short months away, the card is beginning to shape up with some very exciting matchups, including the recently announced BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and former featherweight champion Max Holloway. However, one of the biggest complaints from fans thus far is the lack of noteworthy championship bouts. Thus far, the only title tilt announced will pit strawweight queen Zhang Weili against the division’s No. 2 ranked contender, Yan Xiaonon.

With pundits still seeking a bonafide blockbuster bout for the historic evening, Khamzat Chimaev sent MMA Twitter into a frenzy by teasing his potential return at the landmark event on Instagram.

Is Khamzat Chimaev teasing a potential return at UFC 300? 👀



It sure looks like it.



Wouldn't be surprised if the winner of Strickland vs DDP gets asked to perform a short turnaround to face 'Borz' in April. pic.twitter.com/eKbRe8d7Sq — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) January 17, 2024

Who Could Be Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 300 Opponent

As far as potential opponents, there are a plethora of options, including high-stakes scraps with Jared Cannonier and Israel Adesanya, the two highest-ranked middleweights with a wide-open schedule. Though we suspect that if ‘Borz’ is willing to step inside the Octagon so close to Ramadan, it’ll have to be for something more than another divisional showdown.

With the 185-pound crown on the line this Saturday (January 20) at UFC 297, it’s possible that the winner between reigning and defending champ Sean Strickland and challenger Dricus Du Plessis could find themselves securing a big bag for accepting a relatively quick turnaround against one of the most dangerous men on the roster.

Chimaev’s last appearance inside the Octagon came at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi against short-notice replacement Kamaru Usman. ‘Borz’ walked away with a closely contested majority decision, though many believe Chimaev’s questionable gas tank was exposed in the second and third rounds.

That resulted in one judge ruling the bout a draw after handing Chimaev a 10-8 in the first. The other two judges favored Chimaev 29-27, securing his 13th straight win.

Do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev compete at UFC 300? And if so, against whom?