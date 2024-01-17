Video – Sean Strickland shares surprising embrace with Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 297 title fight: ‘Best of luck’

Revealing plans earlier this week to “stab” incoming title challenger, Dricus du Plessis if the South African elected to target his childhood trauma ahead of their UFC 297 championship clash, middleweight titleholder, Sean Strickland shared a cordial – and surprising embrace with the Pretoria native during an encounter in Canada.

Strickland, the current undisputed middleweight champion, is slated to headline UFC 297 this weekend in Canada, taking on surging promotional-perfect challenger, du Plessis in a title clash atop the promotion’s return to ‘The Great White North’.

Winning gold at UFC 293 back in September of last year in Australia, outspoken champion, Sean Strickland landed a stunning upset win over Israel Adesanya, defeating the former two-time gold holder with a unanimous judging win.



As for du Plessis, the surging challenger has been sidelined since he landed a stunning second round TKO win over former titleholder, Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 back in July during International Fight Week.

However, last month, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis were engaging in a tense brawl on fighter row ahead during UFC 296, with the former claiming he bit du Plessis during the fracas, before UFC officials and security corralled the duo.

Claiming he would “stab” du Plessis if the former goaded him for his childhood trauma and issues with his late father this week, Sean Strickland claimed also that he would likely go to jail openly if he got involved physically with the South African during Thursday’s press conference or Friday’s weigh-ins.

Sean Strickland hugs it out with Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 297

However, in a surprise cordial encounter today in Canada, Strickland ran into du Plessis and his girlfriend – with the hugging during an embrace, and shaking hands – before both of them wished each other well and best of luck ahead of Saturday’s title fight.