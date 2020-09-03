Welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev has finally been granted his U.S. visa and could make his third UFC appearance as early as September 19 according to John Morgan of MMA Junkie, who wrote on social media.

“It took some time, but Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) has obtained his U.S. visa and may compete again as soon as Sept. 19. When confirming news with @AliAbdelaziz00, he thanked @danawhite for getting visa secured. “Nothing is impossible to Dana White. He is the new James Bond.””

UFC president Dana White previously revealed he was struggling to get Chimaev into the country and was unable to schedule another fight for the Russian until that hurdle had been cleared.

“We’re working on it,” White said. “You know I want (him to fight). I want him here. I want him to come to America and fight. We’ll see what happens. … He wants to fight and people will fight him, but we’ve got to work on getting him in the (country). It ain’t easy getting people into the country right now.”

Chimaev scored back-to-back victories on ‘Fight Island’ in July. The 26-year-old made his UFC debut at middleweight against John Phillips. He dominated the first round before sinking in a submission early in round two. Ten days later and Chimaev was back action again – this time competing at welterweight. Once again he dominated the fight and managed to stop UFC newcomer Rhys McKee inside one round.

Post-fight White revealed he was hoping to book Chimaev’s third fight with the promotion for UFC 252. The undefeated prospect then began calling out the biggest and best fighters at welterweight including Demian Maia, Conor McGregor, Mike Perry, and even the 170lb champ, Kamaru Usman. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen and fans have been forced to wait a little longer than anticipated to see Chimaev back in action.

