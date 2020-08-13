UFC president Dana White says he is still working to get Khamzat Chimaev another fight but VISA issues are currently preventing the Russian from entering the United States to compete.

Chimaev scored back-to-back victories on ‘Fight Island’ in July. The 26-year-old debuted at middleweight against John Phillips. He dominated the first round before sinking in a submission early in round two. Ten days later and Chimaev was back action again – this time competing at welterweight. Once again he dominated the fight and managed to stop UFC newcomer Rhys McKee inside one round.

Post-fight White revealed he was hoping to book Chimaev’s third fight with the promotion for UFC 252. The undefeated prospect then began calling out the biggest and best fighters at welterweight including Demian Maia, Conor McGregor, Mike Perry, and even the 170lb champ, Kamaru Usman.

Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out and it appears fans will have to wait just a little longer to see Chimaev back in action.

In an Instagram live session with Yahoo Sports on Wednesday, White was asked about Chimaev’s return. The UFC boss revealed he is currently struggling to get the welterweight prospect into the United States and therefore he hasn’t been booked to fight.

“We’re working on it,” White said. “You know I want (him to fight). I want him here. I want him to come to America and fight. We’ll see what happens. … He wants to fight and people will fight him, but we’ve got to work on getting him in the (country). It ain’t easy getting people into the country right now.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

