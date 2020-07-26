Khamzat Chimaev is not done just yet.

Chimaev fought for the second time in 10 days when he completely dominated Rhys McKee en route to a first-round TKO win in their welterweight bout on the main card of UFC Fight Island 3 on Saturday night.

Much like his dominant debut against John Phillips at UFC Fight Island 1, the damage was lopsided in favor of Chimaev who didn’t absorb a single strike against McKee.

CHIMAEV: 124 total strikes

PHILLIPS: 2 total strikes

CHIMAEV: 57 total strikes

McKEE: 0 total strikes



That's two fights in 10 days outstriking his opponents…



181-2 — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) July 26, 2020

And now, he wants to fight again at UFC 252 — with UFC president Dana White being receptive to the idea.

“Just spoke to @danawhite and he said @KChimaev “is special” and wants to fight again on Aug. 15 at #UFC252. He said he’ll make that happen.”

Just spoke to @danawhite and he said @KChimaev “is special” and wants to fight again on Aug. 15 at #UFC252. He said he’ll make that happen. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 26, 2020

That means if confirmed, Chimaev will have fought three times in the span of a month.

If he makes it three wins out of three, it would certainly be one of the most memorable debut months in UFC history — if it isn’t already.

UFC 252 takes place August 15 in Las Vegas and will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between current champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

