Khamzat Chimaev reveals plan for UFC 308 return in Abu Dhabi: ‘I would like to fight for the title’

ByRoss Markey
Unbeaten middleweight challenger, Khamzat Chimaev has revealed plans to make a comeback at UFC 308 at the end of this year in Abu Dhabi, stressing his desire for a title charge at the middleweight limit to boot.

Chimaev, who currently holds the number eleven rank in the official middleweight rankings, has been out of action since October of last year at UFC 294, co-headlining the promotion’s most recent visit to the United Arab Emirates.

And forced to withdraw from a scheduled main event fight against former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia last month, Chimaev was reportedly struck off the card as he dealt with a “violent” illness.

Teasing a potential return to action as soon as October in a bid to kickstart his combat sports career once more following a recent period of prolonged inactivity, Chechen-born contender, Chimaev has apparently ramped up training in recent weeks in anticipation of a return.

Mandatory Credit: James Gilbert

Furthermore, earlier this week, current lightweight number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan suggested he would train alongside Chimaev for his expected rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 308.

Providing an update on his immediate fighting future, Chimaev claimed he would like to fight at UFC 308, and despite his continued absence from competition, has staked his claim for a showdown for the middleweight title.

“Most likely [I will fight at UFC 308] in October in Abu Dhabi,” Khamzat Chimaev told MatchTV during a recent interview. “The opponent is not yet known, but I would like to fight for the title. I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt. Dana White constantly says different things, but we are negotiating.”

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will fight for the championship in his UFC comeback?

