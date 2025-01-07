Khamzat Chimaev Should Face Bo Nickal Rather Than Fighting For a Title Explains UFC Veteran

Khamzat Chimaev really should face Bo Nickal rather than fighting for the UFC middleweight title, at least according to one UFC former contender. Chael Sonnen, former UFC contender and current MMA analyst, has sparked debate by advocating for a blockbuster matchup between rising star Bo Nickal and UFC middleweight juggernaut Khamzat Chimaev. While Sonnen’s enthusiasm for the fight is palpable, many fans and analysts believe that Nickal is still far behind Chimaev in terms of experience and skill.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal versus Khamzat Chimaev,” Sonnen said in a recent interview. “There is nothing I enjoy speaking about more than what would happen with Bo and Khamzat. And I don’t just want to talk about the fight or three rounds versus five rounds.”

“I want the specifics,” Sonnen continued, “Who’s going to go for the takedown, and who’s going to get the other one. Are they going to go for a double leg? Is it going to be over-under? I like that entire argument. Which one is going to get tired first? Which one is going to try the takedown first? Everything about Bo versus Khamzat is exciting for me. Somebody’s ‘O’ has got to go—that line never stopped working in sports.”

The matchup, as Sonnen frames it, would pit two undefeated middleweights with elite wrestling pedigrees against each other in a highly technical grappling battle. However, critics point out that Nickal, who transitioned to MMA in 2022, is still developing his overall skillset. Despite his rapid ascent and top ranking in the UFC middleweight division, Nickal’s level of opposition has not approached the caliber of Chimaev’s. Although, the US-born athlete does come from a storied collegiate wrestling career.

Khamzat Chimaev has built a reputation as one of the most dominant and well-rounded fighters in the division. He is widely seen as next in line for a middleweight title shot. The UFC’s middleweight championship picture will likely become clearer once reigning champion Dricus du Plessis defends his belt against former titleholder Sean Strickland in an anticipated clash later this year.

While Sonnen’s excitement over the hypothetical fight is contagious, many in the MMA community argue that the timing isn’t right. With Chimaev already on the cusp of title contention, pitting him against the still-rising Nickal could stall the momentum of one of the UFC’s most marketable stars.

For now, Sonnen’s proposed showdown remains a tantalizing “what if” scenario. But as both fighters continue to climb the ranks of the middleweight division, the possibility of a future clash may not be as far-fetched as it seems.