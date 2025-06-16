Khalil Rountree eyes ‘Undeniable’ title fight with victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku

One-time light heavyweight champion, Khalil Rountree has revealed he intends to leave himself “undeniable” to promotional brass for his second title charge next, eyeing a sensational performance and win over former champion, Jamahal Hill, in their UFC Baku headliner this weekend.

Rountree, who makes his return for the first time since UFC 307 at the beginning of October last year, will look to rebound to winning-ways.

And sharing the stage with common-foe, Alex Pereira at the end of last year, The Ultimate Fighter finalist, Rountree was eventually handed a bloody and brutal fourth round knockout loss against the Sao Paulo native, in what would come as the latter’s final successful title defense.

As for Illinois native, Hill, the Contender Series alum will look to snap a two-fight losing run in his headliner in Azerbaijan this weekend — having most recently suffered a third round knockout loss to fellow former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 at the beginning of this year.

Khalil Rountree gunning for title fight with UFC Baku win

And looking to rubber-stamp his way to a title fight beginning this weekend against Hill in his trip to Baku, fan-favorite striking ace, Khalil Rountree has intentions to firmly put himself into title contention with a victory and performance warranting such.

“My plan is to put on a performance that makes a title shot undeniable, if that makes any sense,” Khalil Rountree told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I’m definitely sure that I’m ready to be a champion… Everything that I’m working on and doing is to be prepared for that again. That’s absolutely what I want and what I’m gunning for.”

Seeing his impressive run of five consecutive victories halted with his loss to Pereira, number seven ranked challenger, Rountree is without a win since his bludgeoning of former title challenger, the retired, Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 83 at the end of 2023.