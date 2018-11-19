Khabib’s Dad Wants Him To Rematch Conor McGregor – In Boxing

Nearly the moment Conor McGregor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of October 6’s UFC 229, ‘The Notorious’ wanted a rematch. Khabib’s dad has a novel idea for that potential fight.

A rematch in the Octagon has been a tough sell due to the one-sided nature of the first fight. That’s okay according to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who told Russian newspaper Izvestia (via The Irish Mirror) that Khabib has the skills to beat McGregor outside of MMA.

He wants his son to take on “The Notorious” in the boxing ring:

“As for the fight against Conor according to the rules of boxing, we are interested in such a fight. Khabib showed that he is able to win the best drummers of mixed martial arts. He talked about this before, but few believed it. “However, after bright victories over Michael Johnson, Edson Barbosa and Conor, [people] begin to believe. Nurmagomedov is able to do it in the boxing ring. Khabib has all the skills to win by the rules of boxing. One of the key skills can be called endurance.”

Khabib To Boxing?

McGregor obviously boxed professionally once before. He took over a year off MMA to sign on for a lucrative fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. We all know how that one went. McGregor lost the fight by 10th-round TKO. That gives him two stoppage losses in his last two fights.

He’s still the biggest star in MMA, or even combat sports – for now.

Building off of that hype, Khabib repeatedly teased a boxing match with Mayweather himself following his UFC 229 submission victory. Dana White claims that will only happen if “Money” comes over to MMA, however.

But a Khabib vs. McGregor boxing match? That’s something else altogether. It should be noted that ‘The Eagle’ did drop McGregor with a big right hand in their first match. The main hindrance to that fight actually happening would be that it may seem McGregor is admitting he could never stop Khabib’s takedowns or ground control.

No matter what, the fight would be big business. Do you want to see Khabib rematch McGregor in boxing?