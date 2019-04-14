Khabib Tells Conor McGregor To Win, Then ‘Talk About Rematch’

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has advised Conor McGregor to win a fight before talking about a potential rematch.

Earlier on Saturday, McGregor disagreed with a fan who claimed Nurmagomedov was the best grappler in the sport.

The Irishman claimed he and his team overrated Nurmagomedov’s grappling ability and that the rematch would show just that.

It follows a series of recent tweets from McGregor where he has spoken of a rematch with Nurmagomedov. However, “The Eagle” seems to have other ideas, as he told McGregor to win a fight first.

You and your team never won anything since 2016. You got to get som W , and we can talk about rematch #twitterwarrior — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 13, 2019

McGregor’s last win, of course, was in 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become the lightweight champion. The former UFC champion would go on to lose to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in 2017 before losing to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last October.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier set up a potential meeting with Nurmagomedov after defeating Max Holloway via unanimous decision at last night’s UFC 236 to become the interim lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov is expected to unify the belts against Poirier in September. As for McGregor, UFC president Dana White recently revealed that the two of them are in communication. He added that they will be discussing a potential comeback in the next few weeks.