Khabib Responds To Dustin Poirier’s UFC 236 Callout

Dustin Poirier more than earned the interim lightweight title with his gritty, five-round win over Max Holloway in the main event of last night’s (Sat., April 13, 2019) UFC 236 (highlights right here) from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s time Khabib responds to Poirier’s post-fight callou t.

After the awesome victory, Poirier instantly called out undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for a title unification bout soon (via ESPN MMA):

“In the words of Daniel Cormier, get your s**t together young man, we’ve got a belt to fight for!”

"Get your s— together, young man. We've got a belt to fight for."

“The Eagle” was watching from an undisclosed perch because he immediately replied on his own Twitter account. He didn’t agree with the judges’ 49-46 scores. Nurmagomedov thought the bout was a draw. But he also could not deny Poirier’s accomplishment.

So he said he would see him in September when he came back:

“I don’t agree with the judges 49:46, I got a draw, my respect to both fighters, and Porier’s (sic) achievement so far cannot be denied, my congratulations Dustin, see you in September.”

I don't agree with the judges 49:46, I got a draw, my respect to both fighters, and Porier's achievement so far cannot be denied, my congratulations Dustin, see you in September. 🦅 vs 💎

Very interesting. If you paid anything resembling close attention to Khabib’s incredibly personal Twitter war with Conor McGregor lately, it would seem that fight may be happening again next. McGregor even reacted to Poirier’s win over Holloway by suggesting the new champ should fight someone completely different than the undisputed champion.

We’ll have to see where the UFC goes with this one. ‘The Eagle’ appears ready to defend his title against the next rightful contender, who is clearly the interim champ Poirier. But money talks, and well, McGregor will definitely bring that in hand over fist.

What fight should the UFC make next?