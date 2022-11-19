Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Patricky ‘Pitbull’ to claim Bellator World Title, video calls Khabib in the cage

All-time MMA great Khabib Nurmagomedov phoned his lifelong training parter and cousin Usman Nurmagomedov after his Bellator World Title win last night. Usman defeated Brazil’s Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire over a five-round unanimous decision at Bellator 288.

Proud of his protege, Dagestan’s Khabib phoned Usman during his post-fight interview in the Bellator cage. Usman explained:

“This is so important to know … I feel great. Now I believe I can [win] everything.”

See the video below:

On Instagram, the former undefeated UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared:

“You deserve it Brother 👊 🏆Another victory, another history.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClIYZUkMfNU/?igshid=YTgzYjQ4ZTY%3D

Usman Nurmagomedov wins at Bellator 288

The Dagestani athlete Usman Nurmagomedov walked away with with the Bellator Lightweight World Championship by defeating Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire. Usman is undefeated in MMA with a perfect 16-0 record since making his professional debut in 2017. This Russian-born fighter has earned five consecutive victories in the Bellator cage.

It was a near-flawless performance from Usman Nurmagomedov as he controlled and battered the former champion Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire. Usman earned the world title after five rounds of dominance.

His win at Bellator 288 impressed the MMA world. Ariel Helwani shared:

“This hasn’t been close. Usman Nurmagomedov about to be the new Bellator lightweight champion. He is very good.”

This hasn’t been close.



Usman Nurmagomedov about to be the new Bellator lightweight champion. He is very good. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 19, 2022

MMA fan ‘RiehmannC’ added:

“Putting aside the countless Sambo champions under his tutelage, Abdulmanap Nurmagumedov has had 2 champs in the UFC (Khabib and Islam), 1 champ in Bellator (Usman), 1 champ in Brave (Eldar), 1 champ in PFL (Movlid) etc This man is the greatest MMA coach of all time.”