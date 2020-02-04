Khabib Nurmagomedov Uninterested In $100 Million Payday For McGregor Rematch

Spread the word!













Recently, manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that Saudi Arabia is offering UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov $100 million to host fights with Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather.

While it remains unconfirmed, Nurmagomedov himself doesn’t sound too interested. The 155-pound champion recently held a press conference in Russia to field questions from reporters. During the presser, Nurmagomedov shrugged off the $100 million opportunity, saying it’s not rational. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Why do I need that kind of money?” Nurmagomedov said. “There are so many organizations. For example, there’s not only football for the blind, there’s sambo and other sports. Let (the UFC) give it to them if they don’t know what to do with the money. But giving me $100 million for me to beat up that idiot again? I don’t think that’s rational.”

Everyone wants to play matchmaker at the moment, but Nurmagomedov currently has a big fight lined up for April. Nurmagomedov headlines the UFC 249 pay-per-view (PPV) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18. He’ll take on Tony Ferguson for his lightweight title, a fight many believe will be Nurmagomedov’s most difficult to date. It’s a fight that “The Eagle” himself will not be overlooking.

“I have a fight on April 18 – a very serious fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “For the past month and a half, I’ve been consistently training day and night. I’ve gotten myself in good shape to where I’m supposed to be 70 days before a fight. I feel great. What’ll happen after the fight, no one knows. I don’t worry about it.

“That’s what (the UFC) want. I’m surprised that people even question me about a rematch. It seems that people want to continue the festivities after that fight. Everyone saw what happened in the octagon (against McGregor). I controlled the fight every step of the way. I did everything I wanted to him. He even gave up.

“How can we even discuss a rematch? We can only talk about continuing the festivities and making money. The question is, do I want that? I am focused on Tony Ferguson.”

Over the course of his career Nurmagomedov has established himself as, arguably, the most dominant champion in mixed martial arts (MMA). He is undefeated and brings a ground game that none have found an answer for thus far. In his last outing, he successfully retained his 155-pound strap against Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi, submitting “The Diamond” in the third round.

Now, he’ll take on Ferguson, currently on a 12-fight win streak and looking unstoppable. He is relentless off his back and one of the most skilled jiu-jitsu practitioners in the division. If “El Cucuy” can’t get past Nurmagomedov, it will be hard to find anyone who can at this point.

What do you think about Nurmagomedov’s reluctance to rematch McGregor for $100 million?