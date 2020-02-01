Ali Abdelaziz: Saudi Arabia Wants To Give Khabib $100 Million To Host Mayweather, McGregor Fights

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is back in the UFC after his big TKO win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone last month.

With the win, it’s possible that McGregor could be sitting out until he receives a shot at the UFC lightweight title, currently held by Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, according to Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who recently spoke to TMZ Sports, McGregor’s win over Cerrone isn’t enough to warrant a shot at the title.

“He can’t get a title fight by beating a guy who is 36-years-old, coming off a loss,” Abdelaziz said. “If he wants to fight for a title shot, he has to, like Khabib said, he has to start fighting guys like [Justin] Gaethje. Guys like Islam Makhachev. Young guys, up-and-coming, who is coming off wins. He knocked out the guy he just knocked out, he’s not gonna get a title shot.”

Abdelaziz wasn’t impressed with McGregor’s 40-second win over Cerrone, and is instead focused on his client’s upcoming April title defense against Tony Ferguson in Brooklyn.

“Of course I’m not impressed,” Abdelaziz said. “It was a good performance. He treated Cerrone like the way he should’ve. It’s a huge fight, but at the end of the day, Khabib is all about principle, Khabib is going to do what’s the best for Khabib right now. The best for Khabib right now is to focus on Tony Ferguson.”

In regards to what Abdelaziz thinks is next for Nurmagomedov with a potential win over Ferguson, the rankings suggest Justin Gaethje. However, Abdelaziz revealed that he has received offers of $100 million from Saudi Arabia, who want to see Nurmagomedov fight on their soil against either Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather.

“After Tony, the rankings say it’s Justin Gaethje,” Abdelaziz said. “But in the meantime, if Conor thinks he’s next for the shot, he should fight Justin Gaethje. Conor is going to have to start beating some guys who are relevant.

“Like Khabib’s father said, you have to beat some guys, and it has to make financially sense also. And I’m sure it will, like I know some people in Saudi Arabia right now, they met with me, they want to pay $100 million to Khabib to fight Conor in Saudi Arabia. They want to pay Khabib $100 to fight Floyd in Saudi Arabia.”

Realistically, Abdelaziz sees a fight between Nurmagomedov and Mayweather as more likely than a fight against McGregor next.

“I think more likely is Khabib and Floyd,” Abdelaziz said. “But I’ll I’m thinking about right now is one name. The psychopath Tony Ferguson. All this talking doesn’t make sense, but we have to beat Tony. Conor can say all he wants, but my advice to Conor is, hey bitch, go fight Justin Gaethje, get a win, and after that come and get a title shot.”

Would you like to see Nurmagomedov fight McGregor or Mayweather in Saudi Arabia?