Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Opening Betting Odds

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will likely collide at a UFC event in Brooklyn come April.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is a fight that has been brewing for several years now. Despite multiple attempts by the UFC to make this fight, each time either Nurmagomedov or Ferguson have pulled out due to injury. Now, however, both men are in the prime of their respective careers, and will face the best versions of each other should they make the walk.

We have some betting odds for Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson to pass along, courtesy of Sports Book USA. Nurmagomedov is currently a -240 favorite to retain his title, while Ferguson is listed as a +190 underdog.

Nurmagomedov has solidified himself as one of the most dominant champions mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. His grappling ability is second to none, and he has virtually dominated each of his opponents in every fight he’s been in. As for Ferguson, he has been nothing short of spectacular within his run in the lightweight division. “El Cucuy” is on a 12-fight win streak at the moment and has long-awaited his shot at Nurmagomedov and the undisputed lightweight title. Now, he might just finally get it in Brooklyn come April.

What do you think about the opening odds for Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson? Who are you putting your money on?