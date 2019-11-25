Dana White Confirms Khabib vs. Ferguson Targeted For Brooklyn In April

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White has confirmed the promotion’s plans to give mixed martial arts (MMA) fans the fight they’ve been asking for for years – Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.

According to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion is looking to book Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson for April 18 in Brooklyn, New York from the Barclays Center. No contracts have been signed as of this writing, but the report notes both sides are interested in the bout pending further negotiations.

Should the fight be made, it will be the fifth time that Dana White and the UFC have attempted to make the matchup happen. Each time the fight has been scheduled to take place beforehand, it has fallen through due to injuries from each fighter (each man pulling out twice). Now, the UFC is hoping the fifth time will be the charm, especially given both men are in the primes of their respective careers.

The Brooklyn location certainly makes sense, as Nurmagomedov is not too keen on fighting in Las Vegas again after the fine and suspension he received for his post-fight brawl with team McGregor at UFC 229. “The Eagle” was allegedly retaliating for some insensitive comments made in the Irishman’s corner. Although there were rumors of the fight taking place in Russia, Nurmagomedov squashed those as well.

The matchup between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has been brewing for several years, each man getting better as time rolls on. It will be nothing short of spectacular if they can both make the walk healthy come fight night in April.

What do you think about the UFC looking at Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson for April?