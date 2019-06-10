Khabib Nurmagomedov Teases Feud With Conor McGregor Is Not Over Yet

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov has got fight fans around the world talking when he teased a potential rematch against his biggest rival.

Just last week it was revealed that the UFC lightweight champion had inked a new UFC contract. Khabib returns when he makes his next title defense against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Nurmagomedov spoke recently on his own YouTube channel about a wide range of topics including how he has already started his training camp for the fight. It’s also where he noted that he still has plans to carve out his legacy in the sport.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Teases Fans

This is when things got interesting, as he teased that he and former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor haven’t finished what was started.

The UFC star has been out of action after getting a suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) following the post-UFC 229 brawl. After the UFC 229 headliner, Khabib went flying out of the Octagon.

He got into a scuffle with some of McGregor’s teammates, mainly training partner Dillon Danis. In this fight, he submitted McGregor:

“About a month in the mountains, then two months in AKA, and about 15 days in Abu Dhabi to acclimate,” Khabib said (H/T to MMA Fighting). “94 days, I think that is enough to bring myself in optimal shape.”

“We have not finished yet what was on Oct. 6. We still have a lot of fights, so we plan to write more history and show that we are here. Being high in the mountains, we can reach certain heights and successes.”