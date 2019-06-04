Khabib Nurmagomedov Inks New UFC Deal, Includes ‘GSP’ Fight Clause

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov is not giving up hope that he can get a fight booked against former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

The UFC lightweight champion just inked a new UFC contract, which has an interesting clause in it. Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that although he couldn’t reveal the terms of the contract, it includes a clause that would allow Khabib to fight “GSP.”

Thus, if a fight is set, the financial terms of the deal could be restructured. Okamoto wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“In addition to UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz. Terms not disclosed, however Abdelaziz said there is a clause in the contract in the event Khabib ever fights GSP. That’s apparently already been negotiated.”

Earlier this year, the former Canadian champion walked away from the sport. “GSP’s” decision to retire came after failed negotiations between St-Pierre and the UFC for a fight that would see him compete against Nurmagomedov. At a press conference, “GSP” opened up about the negotiations for the fight, and the reasoning as to why we’ll miss out on it:

“We tried to organize the fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. I know Khabib wanted it and I wanted it. But the UFC had other plans. The way business works, I believe if they promote someone they want to keep him there, to have a guarantee the guy is there.

“It’s like an investment. I don’t have the same motivation I used to have. I wish Khabib the best of luck. I’m a big fan. I think he’s the best fighter right now. I love to watch him fight. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Khabib returns when he makes his next title defense against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) event.