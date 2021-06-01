Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t appear too raddled by UFC up-and-comer Khamzat Chimaev‘s recent comments about him.

It all started with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov held an Instagram Live session recently and appeared to take a jab at Nurmagomedov, alluding to the former UFC star not wanting to appear under both the Russian and Dagestani flags.

Chimaev then appeared to comment during the session that he would “smash him” if Nurmagomedov ever wanted to face him in the octagon and come out of retirement. Nurmagomedov recently spoke with Russian media and downplayed Chimaev and Kadyrov’s remarks.

“You’re only disappointed in someone when you expect a certain type of response from them,” Nurmagomedov said. “I never expected anything from this person. It’s his right, if he thinks what he said was necessary, let him write what he wants. Those questions are for him”

“Every person has their own opinion, so let it be. I did not watch the live broadcast of Ramzan Kadyrov, I just read what you [media] write. How did I feel? Nothing. The whole world is discussing me.”

Nurmagomedov retired following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi after promising his mother to end his fighting career following his father Abdulmanap’s death last summer. He left the UFC with an undefeated 29-0 record including wins over UFC stars Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Gaethje.

As for Chimaev, he is seeking a return to the UFC octagon for later this year after a brief retirement following a severe case of COVID-19. Before testing positive for the virus, Chimaev was one of the biggest stories of 2020, amassing three-straight wins in bouts at middleweight and welterweight.

Both Nurmagomedov and Chimaev are two of the biggest names to come out of Russia and into the UFC in recent memory. While their recent back-and-forth has been surprising for many, it appears that Nurmagomedov is unfazed by Chimaev’s slight jab on social media.

