Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Charles Oliveira is a very worthy UFC lightweight champion but he expects Dustin Poirier to dethrone him in the near future.

‘The Eagle’ retired from MMA in the aftermath of his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. Nurmagomedov cemented exit from the sport a few months later by relinquishing the 155lb title

The title vacated by Nurmagomedov has since been won by Charles Oliveira who impressively dispatched of Michael Chandler inside two rounds at UFC 262. ‘Do Bronx’ is expected to face the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor III which takes place on July 10 at UFC 264.

In an interview with Sport 24, Nurmagomedov shared his thoughts on the new champion who he expects to lose to Poirier before his teammate and friend Islam Makhachev makes his way into title contention.

“He seems to have eight wins in a row,” Khabib said. “So many early finishes. As I remember, only against Tony Ferguson did he have a full fight. I think Oliveira is a very worthy champion. Many finishes, many records in the UFC. It would be a shame if Michael Chandler won. Two fights in the UFC and already a champion? That would somehow be wrong. And Charles Oliveira has progressed very much. This is a worthy champion. I’m glad for him.”

“But when Islam Makhachev rises in the rankings, Oliveira will no longer be champion,” Khabib added. “The main thing is that Oliveira should understand my words correctly. I respect him, he is a worthy champion. But when Islam will go up, there will be another champion within the year. In my eyes it will be Dustin Poirier.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov? Will Dustin Poirier dethrone Charles Oliveira to become the new lightweight champion before 2021 is done?