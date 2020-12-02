UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov plans to bring Mixed Martial Arts to the Olympic stage.

At a press conference in Uzbekistan, Nurmagomedov revealed he is hoping to see MMA in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

“The inclusion of MMA in the Olympics is one of my main tasks for the next couple of years, we are already working in this direction,” Khabib said. “In the near future, I will have many meetings, including with the President of the Olympic Committee. I think, if not in Paris, then in In Los Angeles, we have a great chance of promoting MMA.”

“The only question is the cruelty of the sport,” Khabib added. “This is not encouraged at the Olympics, they do not want there to be a lot of blood. But in terms of recognition, sponsorship, in terms of interest for television, MMA, I think that if it enters the Olympics program, it will be on a par with football and athletics in interest.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

This news comes just a few days after it was revealed Nurmagomedov had purchased Gorilla Fighting Championship (GFC) for $1 million. The UFC pound-for-pound number one plans to rename the promotion in his honour as Eagle Fighting Championship.

Nurmagomedov retired from the sport at 29-0 after choking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. He has doubled down on his retirement several times despite intense speculation about a potential comeback.

Nurmagomedov recently sparked more comeback rumours by announcing his intention to meet with Dana White. The UFC boss later confirmed the two would meet in Abu Dhabi in the near future. However, with Khabib’s plate very much full it appears they may be talking TV deals and Olympic MMA rather than a potential defence of the UFC lightweight title.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov can bring MMA to the Olympics?