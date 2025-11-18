Khabib Nurmagomedov Pens Heartfelt Message to Newly Crowned Champion Islam Makhachev “Millions of People Proud.

Islam Makhachev’s longtime training partner and friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has penned a message for Makhachev after the latter secured a second UFC title this past weekend at UFC 322. Makhachev dominantly dethroned Jack Della Maddalena with a wrestling-heavy approach as he won by unanimous decision.

Nurmagomedov, who is constantly at Makhachev’s corner to mentor him during fights, did the same against ‘JDM.’ Following the bout, ‘The Eagle’ shared several photos with ‘Team Eagle,’ showing off both of Makhachev’s UFC belts, one on Nurmagomedov’s shoulder and the other in Makhachev’s. In the caption, he congratulated Makhachev with a heartfelt note, which reads:

“One and only @islam_makhachev 👊 It was amazing performance Brother, today you proved that you are the one of the best who ever compete in this game. You make proud millions people around the World. Alhamdulillah for everything.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s post below:

Both Khabib and Islam received training from Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”Father’s plan,” which called for Makhachev to succeed ‘The Eagle’ as UFC champion, was realized. Makhachev won his second UFC title by moving up to welterweight after defending his lightweight title four times. Previously, he also thanked Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and Khabib after winning his first ever UFC title by submitting Charles Oliviera in 2022.

Former UFC welterweight kingpin reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s post

Former UFC welterweight kingpin Belal Muhammad, who is Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev’s longtime training partner and friend also reacted to Nurmagomedov’s aforementioned Instagram post, with a clapping emoji.

Check out his reaction below:

Makhachev moved up to welterweight after Jack Della Maddalena dethroned Belal Muhammad earlier this year. The Dagestani wrestler then wasted no time in ending the Australian’s reign.

Muhammad, on the other hand, will be locking horns with Ian Machado Garry this weekend at UFC Qatar, as he seeks to return to winning ways.

