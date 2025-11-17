Paddy Pimblett Gives Huge Praise To Islam Makhachev After UFC 322
Lightweight contender and polarising figure Paddy Pimblett reacted to the UFC 322 event on his YouTube channel.
He heaped praise on now double champion Islam Makhachev after his dominant win in the main event against Jack Della Maddelena. Pimblett has had his eyes on Makhachev as he has risen up the 155lbs division ever since joining the UFC in 2021. 13 months after his debut the Dagestani claimed the lightweight throne with a devastating performance over Charles Oliveira and reigned supreme ever since.
paddy Pimblett Reviews UFC 322
Early Sunday morning Pimblett set up on his sofa with his phone off ready to watch the event without any spoilers. He started off stating “If Islam wins could have big implications on what my next fight is, so that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.” Post fight Pimblett had plenty to say regarding the new welterweight king and the divisions wealth of quality.
“Pound for pound No. 1, lad. Unbelievable performance, I think he goes down as one of the best ever.” Huge praise for the Russian double champ.
Pimblett followed up with his opinion on Makhachev’s next opponent and the 170lbs contenders. “He mentioned the White House, but I think he’ll defend his belt before the White House. The White House isn’t until July, is it? Let’s see what happens. You never know. Ilia’s been saying he wants to go up and fight him, but you’ve got other contenders there now. [Michael] Morales, [Carlos] Prates, you’ve then got Ian Garry if he beats Belal [Muhammad] next week. Shavkat [Rakhmonov] as well, who needs to come back. He’s been the No. 1 contender for about a year. They’re all exciting matchups for Islam.”
“The welterweight division, at the moment, could be becoming more exciting than the lightweight division. I don’t think any division has been more exciting than lightweight in over 10 years. Good times for the sport.” Quotes via MMAFighting.
Paddy Pimblett now is awaiting his next opponent and he is aiming to be back in the cage in early 2026. Whether that is against long time foe Ilia Topuria for the 155lbs title or another contender at lightweight.
Who do you think is next for Paddy Pimblett?