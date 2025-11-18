Former UFC Champ SLAMS Casual MMA Fans for Calling Islam Makhachev “Boring.”

A former UFC champion has clapped back at those fans who labelled newly minted UFC welterweight kingpin Islam Makhachev as boring, despite a dominant win at UFC 322.

This past weekend, Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision to join the list of UFC two division champions. With maximum ground control time for five rounds, the pound-for-pound king showcased why Dagestani wrestling is the best in the world.

In contrast to fans who like every facet of mixed martial arts, some prefer bouts in which the fighters choose to stand and bang. However, Makhachev was aware of the risks involved in taking on a great striker like ‘JDM,’ so he opted to take the fight to the mat, to dethrone the Australian.

Despite having more than 19 minutes of ground control time, several fans and pundits labelled Makhachev’s performance as boring. Michael Bisping backed Makhachev in response to the criticism the Dagestani phenom has been receiving. In a recent YouTube video, Bisping slammed MMA fans who labelled Makhachev as boring. ‘The Count’ said:

“There are a lot of people online saying the Islam vs. Jack fight was boring, and it turned a lot of fans off. Was it boring when Islam choked out Renato Moicano in the first round? Was it boring when he choked out Dustin Poirier in the fifth round and got a performance bonus? Was it boring when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski the second time by headkick in the first round? No. However, Saturday night, Jack versus Islam was a little bit uneventful… People were looking at their phones. Islam took him down time after time—this is mixed martial arts, not boxing. Yes, these comments come from casuals or MMA haters who think MMA is just hugging.”​

UFC lightweight kingpin also finds Islam Makhachev “boring”

UFC lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria also took a dig at Islam Makhachev post UFC 322. Topuria has called out Islam Makhachev on several occasions and is confident that he can defeat Makhachev. This past weekend, after Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena, Topuria took to X and labelled Makhachev as “most boring.”

“Islam, you need something you can’t train: emotion. You’re the most boring thing in this game. Every day I’m more certain I put you to sleep.”