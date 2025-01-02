UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov reignites feud with Ireland: ‘They have no fighters, brother’

Ahead of his relation’s title fight return against Paul Hughes this month, Khabib Nurmagomedov has once more questioned the ability of fighters emerging from Ireland — with the UFC star claiming beyond the former and his prior foe, Conor McGregor, the island has very little to offered when compared with Dagestan.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, was inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame following his official retirement back in 2021.

Calling time on his gold laden career boasting an unbeaten 29-0 professional record, Nurmagomedov most recently defended and unified the lightweight crowns with a second round triangle choke submission win over then-interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje.

Khabib Nurmagomedov dismisses levels of fighters from Ireland

The victory came off the back of other title fight victories over both Dustin Poirier and the above-mentioned, McGregor — whom he claims, along with Derry native, Hughes is the only two fighters of note and substance to hail from the Republic of Ireland.

“Brother, Ireland don’t have fighters,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told PFL MMA. “Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes, and Conor (McGregor), and who else? There is no fighter. You come to Dagestan, you can understand. You know, so many organizations, they don’t even sign Dagestan fighters (0:19) because they worry about, like, everybody can become champion. You know?

🗣️ Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Ireland don’t have fighters brother. Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor [McGregor], and who else?…



Dagestan level of MMA here, but Ireland level not even half.” 😳



🎥 @PFLMMApic.twitter.com/tlQXoyMPwh — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 2, 2025

“But Dagestan, and… Let’s be honest. Dagestan level of MMA here. At Ireland level, not even half of Dagestan level,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained.

Set to corner his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov later this month in Dubai — Nurmagomedov will watch on as his relative takes on the surging, Hughes, wh