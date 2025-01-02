UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov reignites feud with Ireland: ‘They have no fighters, brother’

ByRoss Markey
UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov reignites feud with Ireland: 'They have no fighters, brother'

Ahead of his relation’s title fight return against Paul Hughes this month, Khabib Nurmagomedov has once more questioned the ability of fighters emerging from Ireland — with the UFC star claiming beyond the former and his prior foe, Conor McGregor, the island has very little to offered when compared with Dagestan.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, was inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame following his official retirement back in 2021.

Khabib demands more effort from Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 311: 'It's only four out of five'

Calling time on his gold laden career boasting an unbeaten 29-0 professional record, Nurmagomedov most recently defended and unified the lightweight crowns with a second round triangle choke submission win over then-interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor, Logan Paul boxing fight reports dismissed as potential pairing hits major roadblock

Khabib Nurmagomedov dismisses levels of fighters from Ireland

The victory came off the back of other title fight victories over both Dustin Poirier and the above-mentioned, McGregor — whom he claims, along with Derry native, Hughes is the only two fighters of note and substance to hail from the Republic of Ireland.

Paul Hughes scraps plans for Conor McGregor to corner him in PFL title fight: 'I'm not gonna pursue it'

“Brother, Ireland don’t have fighters,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told PFL MMA. “Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes, and Conor (McGregor), and who else? There is no fighter. You come to Dagestan, you can understand. You know, so many organizations, they don’t even sign Dagestan fighters (0:19) because they worry about, like, everybody can become champion. You know?

READ MORE:  Report - Calvin Kattar targeted to make return in huge UFC Vegas 102 fight

“But Dagestan, and… Let’s be honest. Dagestan level of MMA here. At Ireland level, not even half of Dagestan level,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained.

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes Dubai PFL Bellator

Set to corner his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov later this month in Dubai — Nurmagomedov will watch on as his relative takes on the surging, Hughes, wh

READ MORE:  Kyoji Horiguchi Triumphs Over Nkazimulo Zulu in Thrilling Flyweight Title Fight: RIZIN 49 Highlights

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts