Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Never Considered Conor McGregor A ‘Tough Opponent’

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last year continues to eat away at the Irishman. “Notorious” was submitted by “The Eagle” at UFC 229 in the fourth round. McGregor has not fought since, but is eying a January return en-route to earning a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov has been virtually unstoppable throughout his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He has shared the Octagon with some of the best in the world and conquered them all. However, according to Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, who spoke to media during an event in Khabib’s hometown of Makhachkala in Dagestan, the Nurmagomedov camp never considered McGregor a “tough” opponent. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“McGregor never seemed like a tough opponent to me,” Abdulmanap said. “He was a showman.”

In Nurmagomedov’s last outing, he defeated Dustin Poirier to retain his 155-pound title in Abu Dhabi. Poirier came closer than anyone to beating Nurmagomedov, rocking him on the feet and sinking in a deep guillotine choke at one point. However, Nurmagomedov eventually popped out and sunk in a rear-naked choke for the victory.

“In the last fight, Poirier made us nervous,” Abdulmanap said. “When he hit, when he choked, the way he behaved. He went around the entire arena and came up to greet me. I said he deserves respect.”

What do you think about Nurmagomedov saying he never considered McGregor to be a “tough opponent?”