Video – UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov shares a word with the former president at UFC 302

Former UFC lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a word with Ol’ 45 on Saturday night.

Just before the promotion’s latest pay-per-view offering in Newark, New Jersey was set to get underway, Donald Trump made his presence felt, receiving his own walkout alongside CEO Dana White to the tune of his officially unofficial entrance song, American Badass.

Fighters practically tripped over themselves throughout the night to share a handshake with Trump, including Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. A clip of the pair’s brief interaction hit social media, revealing a rather interesting conversation between the two.

“I know you will stop the war in Palestine,” Nurmagomedov said, prompting Trump to respond with, “We will stop it. I will stop the war.”

Khabib: I know you will stop the war in Palestine.



Donald Trump: We will stop it. I will stop the war. pic.twitter.com/Ve7eshXF1B — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) June 2, 2024

Perhaps Mr. Trump can let us know how he plans to do that when he goes head-to-head with current President Joe Biden in a debate scheduled for Thursday, June 27 in Atlanta.

UFC 302 was Trump’s first public appearance since being found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

He will be sentenced for his crimes on July 11 — just days before the Republican party is expected to pick him as their 2024 nominee.

UFC 302 delivers a few big wins and one gnarly injury

Aside from Trump’s presence hanging over the event like a dark cloud, the UFC’s latest offering delivered some entertaining action. In the main event of the evening, Islam Makhachev successfully defended his 155-pound crown, dispatching Dustin Poirier in the fifth round via submission.

Elsewhere, Sean Strickland scored a fairly dominant victory over Paulo Costa and Kevin Holland collected Michał Oleksiejczuk’s arm in one of the gnarliest moments of the night.