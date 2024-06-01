Kevin Holland survives scare, lands gruesome arm break armbar win over Michal Oleksiejczuk – UFC 302 Highlights

Landing himself back in the winner’s enclosure following a frustrating decision defeat to Michael Venom Page back in March at UFC 299, Kevin Holland turned in an impressive submission win over Polish contender, Michal Oleksiejczuk with a first doung armbar — appearing to break the latter’s forearm in the process in their UFC 302 main card clash.

Holland, the current number fifteen ranked welterweight contender, made his return to the middleweight limit in a short-notice clash with the above-mentioned, Oleksiejczuk tonight at UFC 302, and rallied from some admitted adversity.

Cracked with a big overhand strike, Holland immediately defended and worked his way to an armbar from his back, before then transitioning and flattening out of his back, remaining taut on the limb.

However, gritty through until he was stopped from himself, Oleksiejczyk succumbed to a technical submission loss, appearing to fracture if not dislocate his forearm in the process.

Below, catch the highlights from Kevin Holland’s gnarly win over Michal Oleksiejczuk