Kevin Holland survives scare, lands gruesome arm break armbar win over Michal Oleksiejczuk – UFC 302 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Kevin Holland lands gruesome arm breaking armbar win over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302

Landing himself back in the winner’s enclosure following a frustrating decision defeat to Michael Venom Page back in March at UFC 299, Kevin Holland turned in an impressive submission win over Polish contender, Michal Oleksiejczuk with a first doung armbar — appearing to break the latter’s forearm in the process in their UFC 302 main card clash.

Holland, the current number fifteen ranked welterweight contender, made his return to the middleweight limit in a short-notice clash with the above-mentioned, Oleksiejczuk tonight at UFC 302, and rallied from some admitted adversity.

Holland UFC 302 2

Cracked with a big overhand strike, Holland immediately defended and worked his way to an armbar from his back, before then transitioning and flattening out of his back, remaining taut on the limb.

Holland UFC 302 4

However, gritty through until he was stopped from himself, Oleksiejczyk succumbed to a technical submission loss, appearing to fracture if not dislocate his forearm in the process.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor rips Islam Makhachev amid speculation over infection pre-UFC 302: 'This inbred lives with staph'
MixCollage 02 Jun 2024 04 39 AM 4801 1

Below, catch the highlights from Kevin Holland’s gnarly win over Michal Oleksiejczuk

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts