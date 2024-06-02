Islam Makhachev defends title, stops Dustin Poirier with late D’Arce choke in gruelling fight – UFC 302 Highlights

Islam Makhachev remains the undisputed lightweight champion tonight off the back of his UFC 302 return, latching onto a late fifth round D’Arce choke submission to stop former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s grudge championship tilt in New Jersey.

Makhachev, the current pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter in the organization, enjoyed an impressive opening round against Lafayette native, Poirier in their main event clash, taking down the latter and winning the opening frame.

However, himself enjoying impressive success on the feet on occasion, Louisanan favorite, Poirier managed to scramble and even sweep Sambo specialist, Makhachev during their many exchanges.

And causing massive calls for concern for the Russian in the fourth frame, Poirier swept the defending champion, and opened a considerably cut on Makhachev’s forehead, with the pair seeing a fifth and final round.

Electing to accept Poirier’s invitation to stand and trade briefly in the frame, Makhachev would then capitalize and take down the former interim gold holder, before snatching onto a well-time D’Arce choke — landing a submission win over Poirier who tapped, before eventually going unconscious.

Following his victory, Makhachev, who defended his crown for the third time, heaped praise on Poirier’s preparation — before echoing calls for a leap to the welterweight division in search of a second championship belt.

After his performance against Makhachev, Poirier claimed the clash with the defending champion would likely come as the final bout of his storied mixed martial arts career, before thanking his family for their support.

Below, catch the highlights from Islam Makhachev’s title defense against Dustin Poirier

The time is NOW 🤜 🤛



[ The #UFC302 main event is LIVE now on @ESPNPlus PPV 📺 ] pic.twitter.com/idmhwsuGRm — UFC (@ufc) June 2, 2024