Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov Returns and Dominates in the Gym: “Coach Khabib Back in Business”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is back to his coaching duties in order to prepare Usman Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev for their upcoming fights.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is easily one of the greatest fighters of all time. His 29-0 record in mixed martial arts speaks for itself and while he’s been retired for five years now, his legacy and impact on the sport is still being felt to this day. Between his fight style, his many great wins and the fighters in his team constantly improving every single day, Khabib was someone who managed to help usher in an entirely new era for MMA.

That may sound dramatic, but it’s true. Nowadays, Khabib Nurmagomedov tends to keep things pretty private – that is, until a member of his family or overall team are preparing for a fight. That’s when he starts to prepare them in the best way that he can and with Jack Della Maddalena and Paul Hughes on the horizon, they’ll have to be better than ever if they’re going to go 2-0 in those showdowns.

In a few recent clips released, Khabib Nurmagomedov is at his coaching best as he attempts to whip the lads into shape with not long left to go before they both make the walk.

Khabib tangles up training partners in Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov’s camp in Dubai 😅 pic.twitter.com/d1zGVS4wls — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 16, 2025

Coach Khabib is back cracking the whip for Usman and Islam’s upcoming fights whilst training in Dubai.



🎥 @akajav pic.twitter.com/aYFrf1b3DN — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 16, 2025

Those hoping to see Khabib actually compete again should probably pay close attention to these clips, because it’s the closest we’re ever likely to get to it actually happening. Still, while he may not be active, the Nurmagomedov name is still alive and well in mixed martial arts.

Some feel as if the dominant Russian wrestling style will eventually be overtaken by something new, but if the last few years is anything to go by, they’re only getting stronger, which is a pretty terrifying thought for their opposition.