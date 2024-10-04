Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I chose a different way’, details avoiding injuring his opponents in UFC career: ‘I really can break his arm’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed he could have easily forced an injury against a slew of opponents during his time in the UFC — revealing he chose not to break the arm of Michael Johnson during their infamous pairing back in 2016, landing a kimura submission win.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder and Hall of Fame inductee in the promotion, has been sidelined since his retirement from combat sports back in 2020, most recently unifying the lightweight crown with a triangle choke submission win over Justin Gaethje in the pair’s championship pairing.

And linked with multiple returns in the time since, notably for a bad-blooded rematch with former two-division gold holder, Conor McGregor, as well as former lightweight kingpin, Charles Oliveira, Nurmagomedov confirmed at the end of last month how fans would never see him compete in the Octagon again, shutting the door on a comeback.

Khabib Nurmagomedov admits he did not want to “hurt” opponents in the UFC

However, reflecting on his time in the Octagon, Dagestan-born icon, Nurmagomedov claimed on many occasions he could have inflicted brutal injuries on his opponents, but refused to do so.

“When I was fighting with him [Michael Johnson], I understand he is not my level and I give him advice,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told Ushatayka during a recent interview. “You know how this fight finished? With a submission, kimura. When I take his arm, I really can break his arm. But I don’t do this, and I tell him, ‘You have to tap.’ And he tapped, and he finished. Everybody safe.”

Because my goal in this sport was not hurting people,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “When I have chance, why I have to hurt? I chose a different way.”

During his run as lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov would submit the trio of the above-mentioned McGregor and Gaethje, in between a submission success against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.