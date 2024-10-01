Khabib Nurmagomedov rules out ever returning to the UFC: ‘There is no chance’

Former undisputed lightweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed that amid continued speculation regarding a potential return to fighting, he will never step foot inside the Octagon again — vehemently ruling out a return to the UFC.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion, who ended his career back in 2020, managed to end his decorated career in professional mixed martial arts, boasting an unbeaten 29-0 professional record.

And retaining that lightweight crown on three successful occasions, Dagestani grappler, Nurmagomedov landed a second round triangle choke win over former interim champion, Justin Gaethje in their title unification fight — to add to title fight victories over both Dustin Poirier, and Conor McGregor.

However, in recent years — and largely in the time since his exit from competition, Nurmagomedov has been continually linked with a potential grudge fight re-run with the above-mentioned McGregor, and during the lightweight title reign of Charles Oliveira, a potential seismic return against the Brazilian finisher.

Khabib Nurmagomedov rules out ever returning to the UFC

And providing a clear update on a potential return to action over the course of the weekend during a media appearance in Indonesia, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Nurmagomedov confirmed he had no plans to ever compete in professional mixed martial arts again — revealing there was less than “one percent” chance of him enter the Octagon for a final bout.

“There is no chance,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told iNews about a potential return to the UFC. “Not even one percent [chance] — minus [percentage].”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says there's no chance he'll ever make a return to the octagon:



"I'm helping my brothers to become champions…



You guys never gonna miss me because in our team we create champions. You guys gonna always have champion, don't worry about this."



🎥… pic.twitter.com/7zDEDAzZZ9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 1, 2024

“If you guys need champions, I’m helping my brothers to become champions,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “We have Islam (Makhachev), champion. We have Umar (Nurmagomedov), next contender. We have Usman (Nurmagomedov) champion. We have a lot of champions, You guys never going to miss me because in our team, in our gym, we create champions. You guys going to [always have] champion [from the camp], don’t worry about this.”