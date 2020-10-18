UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been backed to beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 by Cristiano Ronaldo – one of the greatest football (soccer) players ever.

Nurmagomedov will attempt to unify the lightweight division for a second time in as many fights against ‘The Hightlight’ at UFC 254 in Abhu Dhabi next Saturday (October 24).

The Juventus striker is a big MMA fan and has previously been pictured in training with Nurmagomedov’s biggest foe, Conor McGregor, who he invited to party with Jennifer Lopez. He met Nurmagomedov back in 2018 and presented the undefeated Russian with a Real Madrid shirt.

Ronaldo is currently self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus. In order to pass the time while in isolation the Portuguese superstar took part in a social media live stream where he answered questions from fans.

During the Q&A Ronaldo was asked who he was backing at UFC 254.

“Of course, of course, Khabib. Khabib is going to win,” Ronaldo replied.

“My brother. Inshallah,” he added.

Ronaldo is right to back Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. ‘The Eagle’ has established himself as one of the most dominant figures in all of sport throughout his 28 professional MMA fights. Since joining the UFC back in 2012 he has looked as close to perfect as humanly possible. Nurmagomedov has dispatched 11 different opponents without suffering any real damage and rarely losing a round. The 32-year-old has beaten the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Edson Barboza to cement his lightweight legacy. He now faces another top contender in Gaethje.

‘The Highlight’ earned his shot at Nurmagomeov in epic style last time out. Gaethje dominated former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson for the vast majority of their UFC 249 main event scheduled for five rounds. Gaethje put such a brutal beating on ‘El Cuccy’ that referee Herb Dean mercifully waved off the fight despite the fact Ferguson was still standing in the fifth and final round. Prior to that Gaethje has scored three consecutive first-round KO’s over James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone.

Do you agree with Cristiano Ronaldo? Will Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 254?