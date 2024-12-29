Khabib Nurmagomedov demands more effort from Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 311: ‘It’s only four out of five’

As far as effort levels go for his training camp ahead of UFC 311, Islam Makhachev is only operating at a level of four out of five according to his coach and former lightweight kingpin, Khabib Nurmagomedov — who insisted there was no time for rest.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter on the organization’s books, returns to action in just weeks time in the headliner of UFC 311, taking on the surging number one ranked contender, Arman Tsarukyan in a title rematch.

Himself out of action through an unspecified arm injury since June of this year, Makhachev most recently took main event honors at UFC 302 in the summer, submitting former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier in the fifth round of their showdown with a D’Arce choke submission win.

And as for challenger, Tsarukyan — who made his Octagon bow against Makhachev in Russia back in 2019 in a competitive unanimous decision defeat, the Armenian narrowly edged out common-foe, Charles Oliveira in a disputed split decision win on the main card of UFC 300.

Khabib Nurmagomedov pleads for more effort from Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 311

Already holding a victory over Tsarukyan dating back over five years ago, Makhachev must not rest on his laurels ahead of their re-run in Los Angeles, with the above-mentioned Hall of Fame star, Nurmagomedov urging his student to expel some more effort during his preparation for their main event bout.

“Am I happy or not [with the training sessions]?” Khabib Nurmagomedov said of Islam Makhachev ahead of his title fight return at UFC 311. “Honestly? Four out of five. Did we take a break on Wednesday evening? No of course [we weren’t allowed to]. We only rest on Sunday and Saturday evening.”