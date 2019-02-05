Khabib Almost Landed On Leonardo DiCaprio During UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov finally found out his punishment for the UFC 229 post-fight brawl during last week’s Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) hearing.

“The Eagle” was suspended nine months and fined $500,000 for jumping into the crowd to brawl with Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. The act lead to an all-out chaotic scene where Khabib’s teammates Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov fought with McGregor in the Octagon. McGregor was suspended six months and fined $50,000. Khabib’s teammates were suspended one year apiece.

The incident was undoubtedly a black eye on the sport of mixed martial arts, yet Khabib doesn’t seem too remorseful about it. He’s even planning on waiting to return until his teammates can. The lightweight champ is tentatively eying a return to action at Madison Square Garden in November.

But his leap into the crowd apparently had another unforeseen impact that hasn’t been discussed up until now. Khabib recently told Match TV (via MMA Mania) that movie star Leonardo DiCaprio told him he nearly jumped on him while inciting the brawl:

“He told me, ‘I was sitting five meters away, you nearly landed on me!’”

What a scene that would have been. As it was, it was chaotic enough, and it’s thrust the talented UFC lightweight division into even more uncertainty. Rightly considered the most talented division in the UFC, the 155-pound arena has been plagued by a seemingly never-ending streak of confusion since McGregor won the belt from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

The next rightful contender to Khabib’s title is obviously Tony Ferguson, but “The Eagle’s” manager Ali Abdelaziz insists that won’t be next. That leaves lightweight up in the air yet again, and it’s simply a mess.

But hey, at least Khabib didn’t land on DiCaprio’s head. Or something.