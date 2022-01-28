Former interim UFC lightweight title challenger, Kevin Lee believes that his recent release from the UFC was retaliation from the promotion for their current quarrel with heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou – with both represented by management firm, CAA and agent, Marquel Martin.

Back in November of last year, Kevin Lee, a one-time interim lightweight title challenger, was informed of his immediate release from the organization, with his manager and agent, Marquel, explaining that the Michigan native still retained multiple fights on his contract at the time of it’s termination.

Lee, who was issued a NSAC suspension in July for failure to disclose Adderral use, or seek a therapeutic-use exemption to treat ADHD, had returned to the welterweight limit that month in a unanimous decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez.

In the time since, Kevin Lee penned a multi-fight deal to compete under the Khabib Nurmagomedov-led Eagle FC banner. And is expected to make his promotional bow in a March 11. main event bout against fellow UFC alum, Diego Sanchez at the light welterweight limit of 165lbs.

However, speaking with MMA Junkie ahead of his promotional bow, Kevin Lee maintained that he was not surprised by his release from the UFC, but a piece of him believes his contract termination came as a form of retaliation for heavyweight champion, Ngannou’s current, and longstanding contract dispute with Dana White outfit.



“To say I was surprised – no, not really,” Kevin Lee said. “I know the back end and all the stuff that goes behind closed doors. They (the UFC) really showed me no respect toward the end. I feel like I ate a lot of flak for guys like Francis Ngannou in his situation with them. They used me as kind of a pawn and a scapegoat. And really, I hope other fighters kind of see that. That’s what they do to you.”

“They didn’t like the way negotiations was handled with Francis, so they took it out on me to kind of show (CAA) a lesson, but I think in the end, we’re going to show that you can’t necessarily treat people like this, and there’s many other ways to make money and kind of outshine them,” Kevin Lee said. “So we’re going to beat them one way or the other.”

For Ngannou, the Batie native, who is also represented by CAA and the aforenoted, Martin, completed his contractual obligations of eight fights with the promotion back at UFC 270 last weekend, however, is set to be subject to a ‘champions clause’ in his contract, which would tie him to the UFC for the period of a year, or three further fights – whichever comes first.

Prior and after his successful title unification win over Ciryl Gane last Saturday, Ngannou voiced his displeasure with the lack of freedom found in a contract with the UFC, as he attempts to set up a boxing match against current WBC champion, Tyson Fury.

