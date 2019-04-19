Kevin Lee: RDA Will Give Me Adesanya vs. Gastelum Type Fight

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee plans on going to war and getting bloody in his welterweight debut next month.

“The Motown Phenom” collides with former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 9 in Rochester, New York, on May 18.

Lee knows he has a game opponent in dos Anjos, which is why he is expecting the Brazilian to give him a fight similar to that of UFC 236’s co-main event between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum.

“It’s going to be a hell of a fight,” Lee told MMANews. “That’s all I ask for. When they approached with dos Anjos, I jumped on it because I know he’s going to show up, he’s going to be ready to fight. I think I’m going to go out, put my chin down and throw some punches. We’ll see who takes that first step back but if he doesn’t, it’s going to be a hell of a fight so I’m preparing for war. I’m preparing to go out there and get bloody, have some fun.

“The casual fans really know me, but I haven’t really given that real performance for myself, that Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum type fight yet in the UFC. I know it’s in there, I want it so I think dos Anjos is going to give it to me.”

Dos Anjos vs. Lee was already an exciting fight, but if it’s anything similar to Adesanya vs. Gastelum, we’re in for a treat.