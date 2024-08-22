Kevin Lee Questions Andrew Tate’s Credentials: ‘How Did He Convince People He’s a World Champion?’

Former top-ranked UFC fighter has called out Andrew Tate for having a paper title when it comes to combat sports. Andrew Tate, known for being an internet influencer and having a stint on reality TV, once had a brief career in kickboxing.

Kevin Lee questions Andrew Tate’s Kickboxing

“The Motown Phenom” Kevin Lee was a standout collegiate wrestler before transitioning to MMA. In the UFC he had solid wins against opponents such as Edson Barboza, Michael Chiesa, and Francisco Trinaldo. He also had wars in the competitive lightweight division against the likes of Tony Ferguson, Rafael dos Anjos, and Charles Oliveira. But Lee might be best known for his stunning head-kick knockout against Gregor Gillespie.

On X, formerly Twitter, the athlete called out Andrew Tate:

“How tf did Andrew Tate convince people that he’s a world champion??”

Andrew Tate just had his home raided in Romania involving charges of human trafficking and rape, involving minors. He is awaiting trial.

Andrew Tate Kickboxing Career

Tate is best known for being on Big Brother and being an internet personality as his kickboxing career was unremarkable. Andrew Tate competed in full-contact style kickboxing which is a modified version of kickboxing that allows for fewer kicks. No major organizations use full-contact kickboxing rules, K-1, GLORY, RISE, and ONE Championship have never used the full-contact rules and it is not popular. Additionally, full-contact style kickboxing is not competitive or deep. It has close to no competitors.

Tate held titles in full-contact style kickboxing, again this is not standard kickboxing, under ISKA and Enfusion. Enfusion is a builder organization that helps funnel regional talent into the bigger leagues, such as GLORY. K-1, GLORY, ONE, and RISE are all considered major kickboxing titles, ISKA and Enfusion are not top-line championships.

Any notable kickboxer throughout history including Ernesto Hoost, Badr Hari, Buakaw Banchamek, Alex Pereira, Alistair Overeem, Peter Aerts, and others, did not compete in full-contact style kickboxing. They also competed in major organizations such as K-1 or GLORY, not Enfusion or ISKA. In summary, Kevin Lee has a point.

Below is K-1 kickboxing with standard rules, this is NOT a full-contact match.