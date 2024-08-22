Romanian authorities conducted new raids at Andrew Tate’s home as part of an investigation into allegations involving minors. Andrew Tate is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal group to exploit women. The former full-contact fighter is now an internet personality who is friends with many MMA fighters.

Andrew Tate Raids

The Romanian anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, searched four properties in Bucharest and Ilfov county, focusing on human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual relations with a minor, influencing statements, and money laundering. Hearings will be held at DIICOT’s headquarters. Andrew Tate’s spokesperson confirmed that the legal team is involved and that the charges include human trafficking and money laundering.

The raids involved numerous police and forensic personnel examining Tate’s property. Tate, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, was arrested in 2022. They have denied all allegations. The brothers were detained for 24 hours, the maximum allowed without a judicial extension.

Andrew Tate Arrested

Tate expressed frustration over the slow progress of the case, claiming a lack of evidence and a political conspiracy against him. The Bucharest Tribunal previously ruled that the case against the Tates could proceed to trial, although no date has been set.

After their arrest, the Tates were initially held in police detention, then placed under house arrest, and later restricted to certain areas in Romania. A court decision allowing them to leave Romania was overturned, restricting them to the country until legal proceedings concluded. Additionally, the Tates face extradition to the UK for separate allegations of sexual aggression, pending the conclusion of Romanian legal proceedings.

Andrew Tate once had success in full-contact kickboxing, a modified version of kickboxing that allows for fewer kicks and is not popular. Major kickboxing organizations do not use full-contact rules. The kickboxing career of Andrew Tate never reached the major leagues as he found success only in regional organizations.