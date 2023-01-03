Chael Sonnen suggests UFC recall for Kevin Lee in short notice fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov

Former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight title challenger, Chael Sonnen has claimed the promotion should look to book promotional alum, Kevin Lee in an Octagon return against the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov at welterweight – in a short notice fight.

Lee, a former interim lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, parted ways with the organization back in 2021 following a unanimous decision loss against Californian kickboxing talent, Daniel Rodriguez.

Penning a multi-fight deal to compete for Eagle FC – headed up by former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Lee debuted in the promotion with a unanimous decision win over fellow UFC veteran, Diego Sanchez in a 165lbs main event back in March of last year.

For Rakhmonov, the undefeated finishing ace, was scheduled to co-headline UFC Vegas 66 next weekend against Texas striker, Geoff Neal, however, an undisclosed injury has ruled the latter from proceedings.

At the time of publication, the Kazakh contender has yet to be rebooked against Neal, and it is currently unknown if the promotion will attempt to keep him on the card against a different opponent.

Chael Sonnen suggests an incoming UFC return for Kevin Lee

According to the above-mentioned, Sonnen, however, if he were to play matchmaker, he would look to offer the previously noted, Lee another chance in the promotion – in the form of a short-notice fight with Rakhmonov.

“I had a suggestion of Kevin Lee,” Chael Sonnen said on this YouTube channel. “Now, you guys know, a lot of that is personal, I would like to see Kevin Lee get back – Kevin Lee is coming off a win just to remind you. I didn’t like how Kevin Lee left (the UFC) in the first place. Kevin was hurt with a knee injury – returns off of an injury, which is never great for anybody. Then you’ve got the layoff which is never great for anybody, and then he goes to a weight class that he’s never competed in, which is never great for anybody.”

“…Rakhmonov got back to me, and he said he would do the Kevin Lee fight,” Chael Sonnen continued. “I respect it. I have no bigger point than that, I am just sharing with you.”

Boasting an impressive 16-0 professional record and currently holding the #10 rank in the official welterweight rankings, Rakhmonov most recently submitted Neil Magny with a guillotine choke, following consecutive finishes over Carlston Harris, Michel Prazeres, and Alex Oliveira.